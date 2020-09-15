Lucy Daugherty, age 81, of Ludington, passed away Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. She was born Dec. 15, 1938, in Kerrville, Texas.
She loved her family very much. She moved to Ludington in the ‘50s after coming to Michigan for work with her first husband and said she immediately loved Ludington and made it her permanent home. She worked for Skyview Orchards back then and that’s where she met her late husband Bob and they fell in love. They were the love of each other’s lives and lived many decades together happily in Ludington until his passing in 2010.
Over the years she worked a few different jobs. One long-time position was at Mitchell Bentley Corporation, which she enjoyed until they closed down. Later she worked many years alongside her loving husband Bob running the orchards for O&S Peterson Farms of Ludington. Bob was farm manager and Lucy worked assisting with the workers often translating and keeping record of the workers. They both enjoyed working outdoors and were the perfect team. Other than work, they both enjoyed deer hunting and fishing year round including ice fishing and mushroom hunting. In earlier days they enjoyed couples league bowling and taking staycations around Michigan. In particular they would enjoy a cabin visit to the U.P. They did everything together. Lucy loved her house and yard and always took pride in keeping it well kept and full of beautiful flowers. Many years she had a vegetable garden and together they had a small private peach orchard in the backyard. Lucy loved her wild birds, foxes and other wildlife that would visit the house. She loved her dog, Jewdee, like a person and has left her in the care of Becky.
She loved her son-in-law Tom and enjoyed his specially made coffee he would brew just for her. Her favorite holiday was Christmas and she would go all out to decorate the house and our family would come together to celebrate on Christmas Eve. Singing, playing games, enjoying each other and of course her favorite thing was to spoil her most cherished one and only grandson Erik. Her love for him cannot be measured. They had a very close relationship and she often would proudly proclaim that he was her favorite. She wanted him to know that she loved him with all her heart and she’s always proud of him. Lucy loved watching baseball, football, tennis and golf. Those were the only times a person might hear her use bad language ever. Lucy was a very nice person. She was very involved with Catholic religion and her church was St. Simon Catholic Church in Ludington. A very devoted Catholic she spent many days and nights praying rosary’s for her family. She was very good at sewing and crocheting. She loved to dabble in anything arts and crafts. She loved making birdhouses and yard art and knew how to handle all tools. She was a very hands-on person who wasn’t afraid to tackle a home improvement project. She loved music and she played guitar by ear and even taught herself to play a few songs on the piano. She was a lifelong smoker and she loved her cigarettes. One of her final requests was that a she be buried with a pack of smokes and a red lighter. She and Bob loved going to the casino and as she aged in years it became the pastime she enjoyed most. She was a fantastic cook and her chili and potato salad recipes are top secret except to her daughters.
She loved her two daughters very much. Becky and Christy were “her girls” she was always thinking of them and always ready to be there for them if they ever needed anything. She was the best mother a person can imagine having, so wonderful and loving and loyal and understanding. She will be remembered as being one of a kind in an amazing way. She will be missed by all her knew her. Heaven truly gained another angel. She is loved very much by her family especially her daughters and grandson whose loss can’t be measured.
She is survived by her daughters Becky (Tom) Schmock and Christy Daugherty, her grandson Erik Schmock and her stepson Rodney Daugherty; her sisters Ramona, Beatrice, Sonia and Marion; her brothers Bing, Larry and Jerry and several nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, Lucy was preceded in death by husband Bob Daugherty.
