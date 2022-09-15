Luella Mae (Rogers) Burke, age 81, of Scottville, passed away Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, after a three-year battle with cancer. She was born July 12, 1941, in Sewickley, Pennsylvania, to Melburn and Luella (McMaster) Rogers.
She graduated from Neville High School in 1959 in a class of 27, including her life-long friend Barbara (Withrow) Pro. Luella attended Indiana University of Pennsylvania, graduating in 1963 with a bachelor’s degree in education. Graduate school at Southern Illinois University followed where she received a master’s degree in geography.
In September 1964, Luella met fellow geography graduate student Arnold Dennis Burke. They were engaged New Year’s Eve 1964 and married June 26, 1965. They were married for 55 years at the time of Arnold’s death in 2021.
Upon graduation from SIU, Luella accepted a two-year full-time geography instructor position at Southeast Missouri State College, followed by a three year part-time position at Framingham State College in Massachusetts.
In 1974 a move to Brighton, resulted in a major career change for Luella as part of a new team providing education at the Livingston County Jail where she met members of the Michigan Department of Corrections. Encouraged to apply for a position with MDOC, Luella had a 30-year career in corrections, culminating in 12 years as warden at both Western Wayne (men’s facility) and Saginaw Regional Corrections Facility, which she opened as the first warden for the site.
In Michigan, Luella and the “network” were known to provide mentoring to women working in the field. Her contribution to corrections were many: President of North America Association of Wardens and chair of its board; co-chair in 1996 of Women Working in Corrections and Juvenile Justice Conferences in Michigan and Maryland; chairing the Women Working in Corrections Committee for eight years and many others. Two governors appointed her to the Michigan Corrections Officers Training Council, and she served as executive director for the Association of Women Executives in Corrections where she received the Susan M. Hunter award in 2008 for her contributions to supporting women “bringing along” and “each one teach one” working to advance their careers.
Luella and Arnold lived in Scottville, for 22 years where Luella was very active in the United Methodist Church including choir and chair of several committees, board member for Habitat for Humanity, PEO member and president and a member of the West Shore Community College Foundation Board.
Luella loved and cherished her friends and family and when grandchildren, Jack and Brenden, arrived it was a priority of hers to take frequent trips to Illinois and later Tennessee where card games, crafts and ice cream were favorite past times. Travel with Arnold was a favorite activity; they loved Nova Scotia and New Zealand but most of all they loved their trips to visit friends and family. A fierce advocate for what she saw as justice made her a vocal advocate for the causes she believed in, and she urged all to “Dream that impossible dream!”
Luella is survived by her sons Dennis (Gwen) Burke of Brentwood, Tennessee, and Michael (Deborah Safron) Burke of Los Gatos, California; her grandsons Jack and Brenden Burke; many Rogers and McMaster cousins; and numerous beloved friends.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at 2 p.m. at the United Methodist Church, 5810 E. Bryant Road, Ludington MI 49431. Family will greet friends starting at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Luella’s name may be directed to the Pastor’s Discretionary Fund at the Ludington United Methodist Church, the American Cancer Society or the charity of donor’s choice.