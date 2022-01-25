M. Agnes Varenhorst died peacefully at home on Jan. 19, 2022, at the age of 102. She was born on Dec. 16, 1919, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Detroit, the daughter of John H. Varenhorst, a baker, and Alida C. Hengeveld Varenhorst, a homemaker. Both John and Alida were immigrants from The Netherlands.
The family moved to Hart where John owned and operated the Hart Bakery until his death in 1939. Alida died in 1969.
Agnes was the oldest of five children. She was preceded in death by her sister Emma Varenhorst Field and brother-in-law Robert Field; two brothers John Varenhorst Jr. and sister-in-law Edmere and Victor Varenhorst and sister-in-law, Virginia. She was also preceded in death by sister-in-law Mary Nell Varenhort and three nieces, four nephews, two great-nieces and two great-nephews.
She is survived by her youngest brother James Varenhorst, age 90, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Agnes was a bookkeeper most of her life. She was a very astute money manager both in her professional and personal life. She was employed by the Hart Hospital until she moved to Grand Rapids to work for St. Andrew’s Cathedral. She retired to San Diego, California, and managed the financial affairs of Monsignor Charles Poppell whose health was failing. She volunteered more than 1,000 hours at the San Diego Hospital. She moved to Ludington when she was 87. Even in her 90s, she continued volunteering many hours at Memorial Medical Hospital (Spectrum Health) and at the St. Simon Bargain Center and was an adorer at the St. Simon Perpetual Chapel.
Agnes was a member of St. Simon Catholic Church and was passionate about her Catholic faith and a supporter of Catholic education.
There were many dedicated caregivers who helped Agnes in the final months.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Ludington Area Catholic General Fund or Ludington Area Catholic Tuition Angels.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, at St. Simon Catholic Church, with Father Wayne B. Wheeler presiding.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Pere Marquette Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.