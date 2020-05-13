Manuel Padron, age 71, of Scottville, passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020.
A “drive-up” viewing will be held on Friday, May 15, 2020 from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington. We ask that cars form a line as they come into the parking lot and that you remain in your vehicle until you are under the portico. Once prompted, you will be invited to exit your vehicle and pay your respects to Manuel. The family will not be present during this time.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society.
Please share your photos and fond memories of Manuel at www.OakGroveLudington.com.
Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.