Manuel Padron, age 71, of Scottville, formerly of Eagle Pass, Texas, passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020.
Manuel was born on Jan. 31, 1949, in Eagle Pass, Texas, the son of Alberto Aguilar Padron and Maria Arellano. He married Emilia Cavazos on July 5, 1969, at St. Simon Church in Ludington. Manuel graduated from Mason County Central, class of 1967, and attended Muskegon Community College. He retired from his work as a supervisor for Floracraft after 30 years of dedicated service.
Manuel was a member of Ludington Softball Recreational League and enjoyed playing golf. He enjoyed watching his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren grow up. He had a good eye for details through his craftsmanship, he spent time helping his children with home improvements.
Manuel is survived by his wife Emilia Padron; children Ricardo (Becky) Padron, Andre (Art) Mendez, Rachel (Larry) Ezell, Rene (Crystal) Padron-Albedo, Sandra (Michael) George and Sonia (Meghan) O’Hara-Padron; eight grandchildren Jaime (Misty) Padron, Eleondra Ezell, Miguel and Emilia Mendez and Janessa, Colin, Tristan and Tys George; and three great-grandchildren, Aiden, Owen and Alannah Padron.
Manuel was preceded in death by his parents Alberto and Maria Padron; and his brother Andrew Padron.
Visitation was held on May 15, 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family.
Please share your fond memories and photos of Manuel at www.OakGroveLudington.com.
Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.