Marah Jean Witzke, a spritely age 96, of Manistee and Wayland and a winter resident of Huachuca City, Arizona, passed away Feb. 17. Survived by Doug Kimble of Wayland, and daughter Judy (Gary) Cools of Ludington. Jean’s complete obituary and online life story are at www.oakgroveludington.com. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a memorial gift in Jean’s name to the Frederik Meijer Gardens (1000 E Beltline Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525) or the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum (2021 N Kinney Rd, Tucson, AZ 85743). Virtual services are being handled by Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington. Please visit the funeral home website to share a memory and view the photo tribute, www.oakgroveludington.com.
