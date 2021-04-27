Marcella Valeria Heglund, 85, of Scottville, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 22, 2021, at Oakview Medical Care Facility in Ludington surrounded by her beloved family. Marcella was born on June 28, 1935 in Chicago, the daughter of Joseph and Valeria Lillian (Macyauskas) Astrauskas. On Feb. 19, 1955, she wed Frank Heglund at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Custer and they celebrated 40 years together before Frank’s death in 1995.
While raising their sons Rich and Ron, Marcella worked for a time at Star Watch Case, W.T. Grant’s and at Montgomery Ward’s in Ludington. She was a longtime and faithful member of St. Mary’s Church in Custer and absolutely loved caring for her cherished grandchildren as they were growing up.
Marcella will be greatly missed by her sons Richard (Geri) Heglund of Scottville and Ronald Heglund of Grand Rapids; her grandchildren Jennifer (Nick) Fleming of Duluth, Minnesota, Dr. Richard Heglund of Nevada, Missouri, and Valerie (Myles) Strong of Clarkston; her precious great-grandchildren Benjamin and Hannah Marie Fleming, and Parker Strong. Marcella will also be missed by her brothers Dan (Doris) Astrowski of Ludington and Larry (Lyn) Astrauskas of Pierson; along with several cousins and numerous nieces and nephews. Along with her husband Frank, Marcella was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Joseph Astrauskas.
During her time at Oakview, “Miss Marcella or Marcie” made many new friends and her care by the staff was appreciated. Cremation has taken place and no services are planned for Marcella at this time, but prayers are most welcome.
