Marcellin Marquardt 89, of Free Soil, peacefully passed away Aug. 21, 2022.
She is preceded in death by her husband Eugene Marquardt; her parents Martin and Dorothy Dufon; and, grandsons Abe and Ben Nelson.
She is survived by daughters Gena (Ben) Nelson and Valerie Marquardt; son Russ Marquardt; grandchildren Patrick (Nicole), Lana, Marla and Dana (Joe); great-grandchildren Carter, Kimberly and arriving shortly, twins. She is also survived by her sisters Dolores Lundberg Smith, Charlotte (Leonard) Showalter and Audriann (Jerry) Sullivan; brother Marion (Karen) Dufon; sister-in-law Lucy Knizacky; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She is also preceded in death by her father and mother in-law Ted and Theresa Marquardt; and, in-laws Ed and Erna Marquardt, Stanley and Rita Siuda, Francis Knizacky and Wayne Lundberg.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at St. John Cantius Catholic Church in Free Soil. Visitation will be held Friday, Aug. 26, from 6-8 p.m. at the Herbert Funeral Home in Manistee, where The Rosary will be prayed at 7:30 p.m. Visitation will also be at the church on Saturday from 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the St. John Cantius Rosary Society, Ludington Area Catholic School or the charity of your choice.
The Herbert Funeral Home of Manistee is in charge of funeral arrangements.