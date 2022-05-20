Marcia Ann (Christensen) Henry passed away peacefully after a short illness (pancreatic cancer) on April 22, 2022, at the age of 88, in Lansing. She was the beloved wife of the late Don Henry.
She was born at home in Greenville in 1933 to Herman and Dorothy Christensen. She graduated from Greenville High School and attended nursing school at Wayne State. She worked for the federal government in Arlington, Virginia; for Gibsons in Greenville; and for Vandervest Electric in Ludington.
Marcia is survived by her aunt Betty Swartz; daughter Stephanie Tighe (Kate Durda); sons Chris Henry (Carmen Jaquays) and Don Henry (Chris Hardy); her grandchildren Ryan, Andrea (Tre) Pretzel, Fallon (Bobby) Crnkovic, Logan, Patrick and J; as well as numerous nieces and nephews and their families.