Mardell Grace (Jacobs) Arent, 90, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at her daughter’s home under the care of Spectrum Health Hospice from diabetes and kidney failure, with her family by her side.
Mardell was born April 5, 1929, in Kalamazoo to Ardell and Pauline (Kurtz) Jacobs. She graduated from Kalamazoo Central High School in 1947. She graduated from Kalamazoo College in 1951 and while attending college, met the love of her life Noble. Mardell and Noble were married on June 16, 1951, at Kalamazoo College’s Stetson Chapel and were married 32 years. Mardell received her Masters of Education in 1965 from Western Michigan University.
Teaching was a life long job for Mardell. She taught swimming lessons for 32 years starting at the Benton Harbor YMCA, then in Decatur and many years in Ludington. After raising their children, she began subbing in the Decatur Schools. When her husband Noble became the high school principal in Ludington in 1965, they moved and she began teaching at Lakeview School, retiring in 1986. Mardell loved teaching first and second graders and even after 33 years of retirement, she would still LOVE to tell stories of “her kids” in the classroom.
Mardell moved to Grand Rapids in 1986. She had many wonderful friends that she enjoyed water aerobics and traveling many places. She loved to knit and make MANY hats, afghans and baby blankets, especially with her knitting machines. She was especially known for her “special” chocolate chip cookies that she brought everywhere.
Mardell was a member of the Community Church in Ludington. She was a member of Second Congregational Church in Grand Rapids, serving many years on the educational committee.
Mardell’s greatest love and joy came from her family and her abundance of friends. She had an amazing gift to laugh and such a kind heart, she made everyone feel important. She will be forever remembered by all the lives she has touched.
Mardell was preceded in death by her husband Noble; daughter Barbara Curtis; parents Ardell and Pauline Jacobs; brother Charles Jacobs; and mother-in-law Dorothy Arent. She is survived by her children Steve Curtis of Hendersonville, Tennessee, Lori (Tom) Larson of Grand Rapids, Charlie (Fran) Arent of Shelby Township, Jim (Jean) Arent of Grand Rapids; grandchildren Sean (Jennifer) Curtis, Andrea (Nate) Renzella, Allison (Adam) Hansen, Amy Larson, Christopher (Randall) Larson, Jennifer (Mark) Holmes, Joe Arent, Ryan (Megan) Arent, Erik (Brianna) Arent; 11 great-grandchildren; brothers David (Sandy) Jacobs, Robert (Sandy) Jacobs, brother-in-law Norris Arent, sisters-in-law Noreen Sonnenberg, Joann Langland, Lois Arent; cousins Mary Sue (Harry) Pollitt, Chuck Kurtz and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation with the family will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Second Congregational Church, 525 Cheshire Dr. NE, Grand Rapids, MI, with a memorial service to follow at 11 a.m. Mardell will be laid to rest privately at Fort Custer National Cemetery alongside her beloved husband.
Mardell’s wishes were to have memorial donations in lieu of flowers to the ALS Association in hopes for a cure.
To send a message of sympathy to the family, sign Mardell’s online guest book, or to share a favorite memory, please visit: www.Michigan Cremation.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Michigan Cremation and Funeral Care, Grand Rapids.