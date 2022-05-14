Margaret “Doreen” Schreiber, 81, of Venice, Florida, passed away April 14, 2022, surrounded by her family.
Born in Newfoundland to John and Veronica Newman, Doreen was a restaurant owner for many years, socialite and a world traveler, but most of all she loved her family.
Doreen is survived by her beloved sons Jon (Jane) Shelton and Shawn (Crystal) Shelton. She also leaves behind her grandchildren Brandon Shelton, Jocele Shelton, Rhiannon Ragland, Jacob Shelton, Ernesto Salinas, Colin Shelton, Austin Shelton and Garrett Shelton; stepgrandchildren Chad Miller, Cooper James, Kayla Hatley and Stephanie Trexler; great-grandchildren Audrianas Salinas, Leon Salinas and Kion Salinas; stepgreat grandchildren Brenna Gustafson, Jackson Vanhoy and Briar Trexler; as well as many nieces, a nephew and loving family.
She is preceded in death by her beloved husbands Bigelow Wood, Jack Shelton and Myron Schreiber; her parents Jack and Veronica Newman; brother John Newman; and, daughters Karen Ibara and Laura Shelton.
A Gathering will be held at Farley Funeral Home and Crematory in Venice, Florida, on May 18, from 3-6 p.m.
A Memorial Mass will be held at Epiphany Catholic Cathedral Church in Venice, Florida, on May 19 at 10 a.m. Margaret will be laid to rest in Epiphany Memorial Gardens at the completion of Mass.