Margaret Ellen (Shearer) Dongvillo, 100, of Ludington, passed away Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. Margaret was born Dec. 17, 1922, the daughter of Marshall and Florence Shearer.
Margaret worked as a registered nurse for many years at the Cook County Hospital in Chicago. She also held jobs at the Oaks Correctional Facility in Manistee and the hydro electric plant in Ludington during construction. Margaret was a faithful and devoted member at the St. Jerome Catholic Church of Scottville. She was very involved with classes at the church and was a chairwoman of the Catholic Diocese in Grand Rapids. Margaret was also an active member of the Democratic Party.
She enjoyed helping at Mason County Central Elementary School as a teacher assistant in reading. Her love of children was inspired by her own eight kids, whom she loved very much. In her free time, Margaret loved to garden. Peonies were notably her favorite flower.
Margaret is survived by her adoring children Mike, Pat, Greta, Jeff, Martha, John, Andrea and Joe.
Margaret was preceded in death by her former husband Henry Dongvillo; her parents Marshall and Florence Shearer; and brother Bill.
Memorial contributions in Margaret’s honor can be made to the Alzheimer’s Unit at Oceana Medical Care Facility, 701 E. Main St., Hart, MI 49420. Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.