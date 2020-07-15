Margaret Louise Stanton, aged 79, of Fountain, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, July 12, 2020. Margaret was born on Nov. 14, 1940, in Grand Rapids, the daughter of Robert and Louise (Stults) Spicer.
Margaret worked many years on the line at Mason County Fruit Packers, retiring in 2005. She loved to bake, especially pies and was very family oriented, as she always made sure there were plenty of goodies for all her kids and grandbabies. Margaret also hosted cookouts every year at her lakefront which everyone looked forward to attending. In her quiet time, she enjoyed crocheting and made many items for her family whom she loved and cared for deeply. Thanksgiving and Christmas were always special to her as it meant more time spent with family surrounding her.
Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Larry R. Stanton Sr., her son David Lefler, and her sons-in-law Gary Van Heck and George McLouth.
Margaret will be greatly missed by her children Anita (Robert) Englert of Lansing, Paul Lefler and Larry Stanton of Fountain, and Lisa Van Heck of Fountain; eight grandchildren Rico, Aaron, David, Brian, Ashley, Megan, Autumn and Danielle; her great-grandchildren Eden, Ava, Jude, Remington, Lilly, Ian, Brayden, Leigha, Jayce, Blake, Kensley, Brynleigh, Vivian, Ciara, Claire, Riley, Aiyanna, Violette, Chevelle and Thalia.
A gathering to celebrate Margaret’s life will be held at a later date. Please visit her memory page at www.wymanfuneralservice.com to leave a memory or tribute of Margaret for her family, or to light a candle in her memory.