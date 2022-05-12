Margaret “Peggy” Loeser, 82, passed away on May 10, 2022, at her home in Pentwater.
Peggy was born on July 6, 1939 in Lorain, Ohio, the only daughter of seven children to Olaf and Darlene (Wardell) Aslaksen. Peggy graduated from Avon Lake High School in Ohio where she was a very proud cheerleader! Peggy married the love of her life, Kenneth Loeser, on Jan. 19, 1957.
Peggy was the bookkeeper for all of her family businesses for over 50 years. She was kind and caring and loved her home on the lake. Peggy was definitely the best mom in the world. She enjoyed cooking and gardening, and most importantly, being a wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Peggy is survived by her husband of 65 years Kenneth Loeser; children Debra (Jeff) Mitchell, Timmy (Jean) Loeser, Pammy Gilford, Bonnie (John) Peck and Jeffrey (Tami) Loeser; 11 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and her little fur baby, Sadie the dog.
A Celebration of Life will be held sometime in July.
