Margie Beth McKenney, age 67, of Scottville passed away Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born July 16, 1954, in Grand Rapids to Lloyd and Henrietta (Bekhuis) Harper. She graduated from Grandville High School in 1972. Margie married the love of her life, Randall Nicholas McKenney, on July 28, 1972, in Grand Rapids.
Margie was known for being quiet and shy, but when she had an important point to make, she was sure to make it known. She was nice to everyone she met and her greatest calling was family. The definition of family for Margie was a little blurred when it came down to it. She considered everyone in her life, family. Margie had a great sense of humor that would, quite often, catch you off guard, making her even funnier. She enjoyed riding and caring for the many horses she had over the years. Margie also enjoyed arts and craft and playing the Auto Harp. She was an excellent painter and had many of her pieces hanging in her home for the family to enjoy. She had a great love for all God’s creatures. Margie especially enjoyed herdogs and cats.
Margie will be greatly missed by her husband of 49 years, Randy; her children Nicholas (Karen) McKenney of Grand Rapids, Edna (Jason) Martin of Whitehall, Israel (Ashley Miller) McKenney of Mears, Jordan (Becca) McKenney of Nunica and Abraham McKenney of Ludington; her six grandchildren Sylvan, Layla, Cynthia, Tristan, Lilliana and Matthew; her siblings Loretta Powers, Gloria (Dave) Van Putten, Janice Bilohlavek and Loren Harper.
Margie was preceded in death by her parents.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Oak Grove Funeral Home in Ludington. Family will greet friends starting at 10 a.m.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.