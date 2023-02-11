Margretmary Jagnecki passed into the loving arms of Jesus on Jan. 31, 2023. She was preceded in death by her parents Daniel and Agnes Jagnecki of Ludington. She will be lovingly remembered by many cousins and friends.
The Mass of Christian burial will be on Tuesday Feb. 21, 2023 at 11 a.m. at St. Jude Catholic Church where the family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service. A rosary will be said at 10:30 a.m. as well. Private burial will be in Lakeview Cemetery in Ludington at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Kent County Animal Shelter, The Humane Society of West Michigan or St. Jude Catholic Church.
