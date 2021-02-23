Maria Amelia Dickson, 75, of Ludington, passed away Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at Mercy Health Mercy Campus in Muskegon. She was born Oct. 7, 1945, in Ludington, the daughter of Benito and Enedina (Guerrero) Hernandez Sr.
Maria worked at Memorial Medical Center, in Ludington, as an admissions clerk for more than 10 years. She also worked for many years as a bilingual aide for Hart Public Schools, and worked at COVE in Ludington for a few years.
In her spare time, Maria was an avid bowler, competing in tournaments throughout Michigan. She also enjoyed reading, crocheting, crafts and baking baked goods for her family.
Maria is survived by her children Sherry (Pat) Tauchus of Scottville, Tim Olmstead of Scottville and Melissa (Dale) Bufka of Battle Creek; stepson Mark Dickson of West Olive; six grandchildren Jeremy, Caitlin, Mariah, Dallas, Tim and Caleb; two great-grandchildren; six siblings Ray (Mary) Hernandez, Gloria Villarreal, Teddy (Cheryl) Hernandez, Patricia Hernandez, Linda Ybarra and Benito (Virginia) Hernandez; and, numerous nieces and nephews.
Maria was preceded in death by her husband Alan R. Dickson in 2006; her parents; and, her twin brothers in infancy Jesse and Joseph.
The family will receive friends Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Pere Marquette Chapel, Ludington, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., which will be followed by an informal service.
