Marian Ann Thompson was a caring wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, aunt, sister and friend through a lifetime that spanned 95 years. She passed gently to heaven on Monday, June 20, 2022 at her residence in the Brook Retirement Home of Cedar Springs.
One of eight children of Joe and Mary (Steinke) Miller, Marian was born on March 10, 1927, at the family farm in Howard City. Marian loved her farm life, and it was there she cultivated her impeccable work ethic and a ‘can do’ attitude that served her well throughout her life. She tackled every farming task capably and excelled as a student at the nearby country school where she was fond of helping teach the younger children.
It was at the local roller rink that Marian’s courtship with Oliver “Tommy” Thompson began. Marian became Tommy’s bride on Sept. 22, 1945 — a pairing that would last over 71 years, until Tommy’s passing in November 2016.
Never one to sit on the sidelines, Marian helped Tommy run his can milk route from farm to farm on a daily basis, serving as his driver and assisting wherever needed. Years later, as the milk hauling and dairy business grew, she continued the responsibilities of bookkeeper and the general manager of “anything that needed to be done.” Whatever the entrepreneurial endeavor Tommy initiated, Marian was the CEO of making it happen.
Marian and Tommy welcomed their first daughter Shirley, followed by son Jim and youngest daughter Deborah. They lived in Lakeview for a time before moving to Big Rapids, where their dairy business grew. Marian excelled at many things, but her happiest activities always involved her family. She was the consummate school “room mother,” Brownie leader, and always-present bleacher mom at the kids’ school and athletic events.
Marian was an athlete in her own right, too. She was an accomplished golfer, and an avid bowler. She had a competitive spirit, and enjoyed the adventure of games of all kinds.
When there was an event to be planned, Marian was an organizer extraordinaire. Tommy was very active in the Shriners, and Marian was always behind the orchestration of trips and social events with a large group of friends. She could be counted on to be the gracious event planner and hostess for snowmobile weekends, hog roasts, and even formal galas at their “party barn” in Reed City. Marian’s gift of hospitality was well-known!
Marian was also known for her creativity.
Whether designing intricate table centerpieces, creating works of ceramic art for family and friends or decorating her famous “Barbie” birthday cakes for her kids and grands, she was always a meticulous craftsperson. Marian nurtured her lush garden, and she enjoyed being in the kitchen, tweaking recipes-and creating masterpieces. She provided a bounteous spread at her table, and with plenty available for a few more people. She conjured up food for masses of hunters annually at deer camp, and packed sandwiches for Tommy’s fishing excursions in Pentwater, where the couple enjoyed many summers.
Marian and Tommy also relished traveling, often in their “bus” with RV club friends. There were trips made throughout the country over many years. Eventually, the bus was replaced by a home in Florida, where they spent their winters.
Of all her attributes, perhaps the greatest of Marian’s gifts was that of caregiver. Family was always foremost on her mind. Her children, and later, her children’s families, were her greatest source of joy. However, she bestowed her instinctual talent for caring on anyone in need. Neighbors were cared for as family, through good times and challenges, and Marian could always be counted on to be a helping, kind and reliable presence. She had an amazing intuition for what needed to be done, and was there to make it happen without being asked. Marian’s capacity for hard work and caring was rare. She has earned her rest.
Marian was predeceased by her parents; her husband Oliver (Tommy); and, her siblings Margaret, Catherine, Josephine, John, Ruth, Fred and an infant sister, Alfreda. Surviving is a sister Donna Darin; sisters-in-law Sonja Marchbank and Janet Miller; as well as many nieces and nephews and their offspring. Marian’s legacy lies in the family she created with Tommy. She leaves behind three children Shirley (Charlie) Cook, Jim (Sheri) and Deborah. She delighted in her grandchildren Eric (Alicia), Bret (Rebecca), Tyler, Tisa (Adam), Trevan (Stefani), Travis (Laura) and Autumn (Alex); and great-grandchildren Olivia, Ethan, Kelsey, Emily, Paisley and Nikolas, and was especially close to her niece and nephew, Beverly and Neil Hand.