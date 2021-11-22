Marian Peterson, 91, of Pentwater, passed away peacefully on Nov. 20, 2021.
Marian was born on Dec. 15, 1929 in Ludington, the daughter of Harry and Anna (Schott) Petersen. She was married to Carl L. Peterson on July 20, 1954.
Marian worked at Star Watch Case, Telephone Company and Pentwater Public Schools as an aide and assistant cook.
Marian is survived by two daughters Cathy and Karen Peterson both of Pentwater; sister Shirley (Jack) Presley of Beaverton and Florida; sister-in-law Marie (Jack Calabrase) Petersen of Pentwater and Arizona; and, nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Marian was preceded in death by her husband Carl; brothers Alden and James Petersen; parents-in-law Melvin and Wanda Peterson; and sisters-in-law Ruth Anne and Mary Jane Petersen.
There are no services planned.
Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.