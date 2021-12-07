Marie A. D’Archangelo, died Dec. 3, 2021, age 95. Beloved wife of the late Orlando. Loving mother of Steve (Sue), Joseph (Bonnie), Mike (Sue), Tom, Dave and Ron. Cherished grandmother of Amy, Steve, Tom, Mike (Kimberly), Lori Gene and Kyle (Brandon). Visitation, 1-7 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 9, with a 6:30 p.m. Rosary service at the John N. Santeiu & Son Funeral Home, 1139 Inkster Road, Garden City (Between Ford Road and Cherry Hill). In State Friday 12:30 p.m. until the 1 p.m. Funeral Mass at the Church of the Divine Child, 1055 N. Silvery Lane at Wilson in Dearborn.
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.