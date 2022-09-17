Marie Ann Cole, age 82, of Lake and formerly of Scottville and Ludington, passed away Sept. 14, 2022, at Toni and Trish House in Auburn after a courageous battle with cancer.
Born July 1, 1940, the daughter of Charles and Anna (Balaskovits) Argetsinger, she attended Free Soil School and Mason County Central in Scottville. Marie spent her youth with her beloved horse Trigger. She loved to walk on the beach and spent many hours knitting, crocheting and jigsaw puzzles. She will be most remembered for her independent spirit.
Marie married John Cole on May 1, 1985, and loved his wonderful sense of humor, giving her many (37) years of laughing and good times. She is survived by her husband John Cole; daughter Tina Fulker of Ludington; sons Don (Shanna) Nelson of Scottville, Kenny (Melissa) Nelson of Ludington and Corey Cole of Texas; sister Susan (Douglas) Stockman of Free Soil; brothers Charles (Jennifer) Argetsinger of Scottville, Bruce Argetsinger of Scottville and Bear Lake and Mark Argetsinger of South Carolina; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death in by her parents Charles and Anna Argetsinger and brother Robert Argetsinger.
There are no arrangements at this time.