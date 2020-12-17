Marilyn A. Novak, age 82, of Hudson, Florida, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. She recently moved to Ludington to be with her daughter, June. She was born March 7, 1938, in Maria, Texas. Marilyn was adopted into the loving home of Herman and Beatrice Arseneau, at 6 weeks of age. She graduated from North Muskegon High School.
In 1964, Marilyn moved to Florida with her two little girls to start a new life. There she began working as a waitress at the Venice Beach Yacht Club. She met and married Ralph Novak in the winter of 1964. Marilyn worked side by side with her husband Ralph and together they owned and operated Novak’s Construction and Docks By Novak until 1988 when they retired. In retirement, she and Ralph built a cabin in North Carolina and called it Novak’s Mountain. There they could beat the Florida heat and have a place for family to gather together. When they weren’t at their cabin, they spent their time sailing the Gulf of Mexico. Marilyn enjoyed traveling, island hopping, beach combing, collecting shark teeth, reading and spending time with family and friends.
Marilyn will be missed by her children Rosella Carballo of Cocoa Beach, Florida, June (Randy) Rozell of Ludington and Frederick “Rick” (Monica) Novak of Hudson, Florida; her seven grandchildren Angel (Diane) Carballo, Jeff Rozell, Bill (Soraida) Rozell, Joseph (Crystal) Novak, Greg (Megan) Novak, Kim Novak and Stephanie Novak; and her 13 great grandchildren.
Besides her parents, Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband Ralph, her brother Donald Arseneau and her biological sister Jacquelin Fazette.
According to her wishes, cremation has taken place and there are no services planned at this time. Memorial contributions in Marilyn’s memory may be directed to Harbor Hospice.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.