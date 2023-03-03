Marilyn J. Hildebrand (nee Wolfe) died Feb. 23, 2023, age 88. Wife of the late Roger K., mother of John (Suzette) and Kurt Hildebrand.
Grandmother of Katherine Hildebrand, Caroline (Andrew) Dwyer and Claire Hildebrand. Further survived by her brother Ken (Pauline) Wolfe and other relatives and friends.
A native of Scottville, Marilyn was an alumna of Central Michigan University and received her masters degree in education from University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. She was a long-time teacher and reading specialist in the New Berlin, Wisconsin, school district.
A memorial gathering is being planned for this summer in Michigan.