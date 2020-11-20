Marilyn Lilleberg, age 81, a life long resident of Ludington, passed away peacefully on Nov. 20, 2020 after a long battle with dementia.
Marilyn was born in Ludington on July 11, 1939, the daughter of Alvin and Ellen (Carlson) Maternowski.
She will be greatly missed by her daughters Debbie (John) Lukacs, Trudy (Edward) Lombard, Joyce (Michael Dunham) Finch and Joanne French. She leaves behind four grandsons Joshua (Kristin) Lombard, Samuel (Brooklyn) Lombard, Jason (Dorothy) Lukacs and Jeffrey (Toni) Lukacs; and three great-grandchildren Grayson and Isabelle Lombard, and Janelle Lukacs. She is also survived by her four nieces Lisa Gibbs, Lynn Knizacky, Laura Gustafson, Cheryl Gustafson and their families.
Besides her parents, Marilyn was preceded in death by her brothers, Larry and Dennis Gustafson.
According to her wishes, there will be no services and cremation has taken place.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Emanuel Lutheran Church.
Please share your fond memories and photos of Marilyn at www.OakGroveLudington.com.
Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.