Marilyn Marie Hogenson, age 73, of Ludington, formerly of Coopersville, passed away Thursday, July 1, 2021, at her home. She was born July 23, 1947, in Ludington to Russell and Phyllis (O’Conner) Hartley. She graduated from St. Simon Catholic School in 1965.
Marilyn was an entrepreneur. She opened and managed several businesses throughout her career. She was the team manager for Petty NASCAR racing for several years. She opened Country View Adult Foster Care in Coopersville where she loved caring for the seniors in her community. She started a manufacturing company that produced snaps for NFL and NHL helmets. While living in Coopersville, Marilyn was a member of the city council for 20 years, helped with the commission on aging and started the farm museum.
Marilyn was an excellent baker and she was, quite often, found in her second kitchen making loaves of bread and meals for the community seniors. She also enjoyed reading, horseback riding and going for long drives down the back roads with her husband, Bill. Marilyn married William Hogenson in 2015. They had seven wonderful years together.
Marilyn is survived by her husband Bill; her sons Michael Briggs and Andrew Briggs of Coopersville; her grandchildren Halley, Morgan, Noah and Taylor; her brother Russell (Alana) Hartley; her stepsons William (Rebecca) Hogenson and David (Jill) Hogenson; her stepdaughter Jill Hogenson; and, her stepgrandchildren Hailey, Gabriel, Stephen and Brooke.
Besides her parents, Marilyn was preceded in death by her beloved dog Bear.
According to her wishes, cremation has taken place and there are no services planned at this time.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.