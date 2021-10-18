Marilyn Rose Harding, age 94, of Grand Rapids, formerly of Ludington, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021.
“Enjoy the little things in life because one day you’ll realize they were the big things.”
Marilyn was born on Dec. 31, 1926, in Shelby, to Willis and Marie (Sadler) Isley. She graduated from Shelby High School with the class of 1944.
She enjoyed reading, working puzzles, watching movies and visiting with friends. Marilyn also loved walking at the state park in Ludington and viewing the beautiful sunsets at the beach while eating ice cream. She was always ready for a road or shopping trip.
Marilyn was a faithful member of Jehovah’s Witnesses for over 60 years. Her love for Jehovah God and the Bible moved her to share Bible truths with her neighbors. The future promise of better times ahead sustained her through the years.
Her greatest love was for her many grand and great grandchildren. She will be missed and remembered fondly by family and friends.
The family would like to thank the caring staff at SKLD on Leonard Street in Grand Rapids along with Emmanuel Hospice. Your commitment to quality care and compassion along with much patience made a difference for Marilyn and her family.
Marilyn is preceded in death by her parents and her siblings Patricia, Delores and Warren.
She is survived by her children Kevin Harding, Karen Plude, Kelley Harding and Kerri Carpentier.
Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.