Marjorie Graham Reid, age 96, of Anderson, South Carolina, formerly of Pentwater, passed away Thursday, March, 10, 2022, at Dominion Senior Living of Anderson.
Born July 2, 1925, in Pentwater, she was a daughter of the late Otho Graham and Carrie King Graham. She was the widow of Jay Reid.
Marjorie was formerly a librarian with the Pentwater School System. She was a member of the VFW Women’s Auxiliary and Pentwater Methodist Church. Marjorie and her husband were highly involved in the local VFW in Pentwater.
She is survived by her daughter, Karen Reid Masters (Dave) of Anderson, South Carolina; son, Danny J. Reid of Scottville; sister, Cora Delavergne of Ludington; grandchildren, Gabriel Reid, Gregory R. Masters, Lindsey Davis; and six great-grandchildren.
Services will be held at a later date.
