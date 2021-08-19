Marjorie Jean Gilligan, 87, of Ludington, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, at home. She was born March 30, 1934, in Ludington, the daughter of Frank and Lizzie (Boden) Bashaw.
Marjorie worked at Dow Chemical in inventory control after high school until taking time off to raise her children. She then went to work for the Mason County Treasurer’s office where she retired as the deputy clerk after 22 years of employment. Marjorie was a loving mother and grandmother, enjoying spending time with her family, especially playing games, cards and doing puzzles with her grandchildren. In her spare time, she loved doing crafts, especially making her one-of-a-kind greeting cards and Creative Memories Scrapbooking. She also loved tending to her yard and flower gardens. Marjorie enjoyed baking and was known for her delicious peanut brittle and molasses cookies.
Marjorie was a long time member of Community Church where she was active in the Women’s League.
On Oct. 16, 1954, at Community Church, Marjorie married John H. Gilligan, who survives her. She is also survived by her children Karen (Gail) Ray of Hartford, John M. (Janice Jensen) Gilligan of Ludington and Laura (John Talbot) Rohr of Twin Lake; five grandchildren Levi Gerbers, Dan Gerbers, Alex Rohr, Justin Rohr and Stephanie Rohr; three great-grandchildren Ally, Ava and Brynlee; her sister Judy Smedley of Free Soil; and, numerous nieces and nephews.
Marjorie was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers Francis “Bud” Bashaw, Robert “Bob” Bashaw and Fredrick “Fritz” Bashaw; and her sister Dawn Jensen.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, at Community Church in Ludington with Pastor Brett Spalding officiating. Interment will be in Lakeview Cemetery. Visitation will be held Monday, from 5 to 7 p.m., at Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Pere Marquette Chapel, and Tuesday from 10 a.m. until time of services at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to Community Church.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements. www.beaconfh.com