Marjorie (Mardy) Miller Tarr, peacefully passed away Feb. 17, 2021, surrounded by her family. She was born in Ludington in 1924 to Frank Robert Miller and Marion Hicks Knapp Miller.
Mardy is survived by her four children Steven (Ann) Tarr, Susan Churchill, Patricia (David) Roys, and Michael (Elizabeth) Tarr; four grandchildren Laurie Martin, Heather Kerr, Joshua Roys and Alex Tarr; and, two great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband Forrest in 2016, to whom she was married for 70 years. They met in elementary school in Ludington at the age of 13. They were married in Ludington in 1946 when Forrest returned home after three years in the South Pacific serving in the U.S. Marine Corp. Mardy was waiting for him to come home while working in New York City. They were avid golfers who were members at both Sunnybrook Country Club and Lincoln Hills Golf Club in Ludington. They enjoyed having a cottage there for years where family and friends spent many fun times together. They traveled extensively and were fortunate to have traveled to 37 countries. They were members of Westminster Presbyterian Church for 67 years. Mardy was a loving mother who was happiest when the whole family got together.
Private family services will be held prior to interment at Lakeview Cemetery in Ludington. A celebration of Mardy’s life will be held later in the summer. The family would appreciate donations to the American Heart Association, 3816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago, Illinois 60674 or Westminster Presbyterian Church, 47 Jefferson Ave. SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503.