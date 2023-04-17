Marjorie “Marge” Cable, 94, of Midland (formerly of Custer,) passed away, joining her Lord on April 12, 2023. Marge was born in Montrose to Arthur and Maude (Neahusan) Hobson. She graduated from Montrose High School earning the honor of valedictorian of her class.
Marge married Donald Cable, and they shared 44 years of marriage and raised five children in Custer. Upon Don’s passing, she moved to Midland to be near her children and grandchildren. Marge lived a long and beautiful life and will be deeply missed by her family that she always put first.
Marge leaves behind her daughters Pam (Gregg) Kava and Lori (Phil) Steinberg; son John Cable; 10 grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Don; daughter Diane; son Don; grandson Brian; sisters Viola, Doris, Donna and MaryAnn; and brothers Carl and Dale.
No Service is planned at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Wilson MILLER Funeral Home. Personal messages of condolence may be offered to the family at www.wilson-miller.com.