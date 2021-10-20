Mark A. Best (Chellis), age 48, of Ludington passed away Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. He was born Dec. 30, 1972, in Hart, to Harry Chellis and Sandra Foster.
Mark was self-employed, working in construction. He was a member of the Ludington Men’s Pool League and he loved hunting and fishing. He was a huge Red Wings and 49ers fan. Mark loved his trips to Vegas and listening to music, especially Volbeat.
He married Angela Kay Tickle on Sept. 12, 2020.
Mark will be greatly missed by his wife Angela Best; his daughters Mandi and Breanna Best; his stepchildren Tiffanie Miller, Tyra Martinez, David Verschueren and Wesley Underwood; eight grandchildren with two on the way; his mother Sandra (Richard Strandberg) Dole; his siblings Joseph Chellis, Terry Best, Penny Haik and Jeff Best; his many nieces and nephews; and his Hollar Boys, TJ, Dustin, Tom, Rob and Bobby.
Mark was preceded in death by his father Harry Chellis, his son Tyler Best and his brother Roger Best.
A celebration of life gathering will be held Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, from 1 to 3 p.m. with a time of sharing to be held at 2 p.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home in Ludington.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.