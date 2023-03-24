Mark Alan Sniegowski, age 68, of Manistee, died unexpectedly at his home, on Wednesday, March 22, 2023.
He was born on Jan. 19, 1955 in Ludington son of the late Paul and Phyllis (Thode) Sniegowski. Mark was a graduate of Ludington High School with the class of 1973. Mark married Lori M. Bajtka on Oct. 9, 1993, at St. Mary of Mount Carmel Shrine Catholic Church in Manistee. He was employed for 30 years at Epworth Heights in Ludington until his retirement. One of Mark’s hobbies, was his love of music. He played the drums for 14 years, in the Lincoln River Country Band in the Ludington area. He had the ability to play many different instruments, as well as having written many songs. He also loved being outdoors, especially fishing and hunting. He enjoyed watching sports on TV and was a devoted Detroit Red Wings, Tigers and Lions fan. Mark was a member of the Divine Mercy Parish of Manistee, (St. Mary of Mount Carmel Shrine Catholic Church), where he was an active volunteer with the Matthew 25:35 Food Pantry.
He is survived by his wife of 29 years; Lori M. (Bajtka) Sniegowski of Manistee; his brother and sister in-law Richard and Lynn Sniegowski of Tucson, Arizona; his father in-law David J. Bajtka of Manistee; his sister-in-law and brothers in-law Debbi and Rick Platt of Baldwin; Missy and Bill Jewell of Manistee; Helen (Randy Webb) Kamaloski of Manistee; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins also survive him.
Mark was preceded in death by his parents Paul and Phyllis (Thode) Sniegowski; his sister Linda Gutowski; his mother-in-law Nancy (Gamache) Bajtka; his brother in-law Richard Kamaloski; and his sister-in-law and brother-in-law Susan L. and Robert W. Bernatche.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, March 30, 2023 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Manistee, at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Basil Lek celebrant. Burial will follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery also in Manistee.
Relatives and friends will pray the Evening Vigil Service at 8 p.m. on Wednesday evening at the Herbert Funeral Home in Manistee, where the family will receive friends, from 6-9 p.m. on Wednesday evening, and on Thursday morning from 10 a.m. until leaving for the church at 10:40 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing to remember Mark are asked to consider a donation in his name to the American Heart Association. Envelopes are available at the funeral home.
The Herbert Funeral Home of Manistee is in charge of funeral arrangements.