Mark Henry “Bubba” Curtis, age 50, of Ludington, passed away Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. He was born Aug. 16, 1971, in Mount Vernon, Ohio, to Henry and Betty (Etzel) Curtis. Mark graduated from Ludington High School in 1989, and he earned his CAD (Computer-Aided Design) associates degree from Westshore Community College in 2006. While in high school, Mark was a member of the state swim team and choir that made it to the state competitions.
Mark worked in food service, construction and he was a caregiver to many. Besides his golf league at Hemlock, Mark was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed everything outdoors from swimming with his wife and son in Lake Michigan to hunting deer and searching for morel mushrooms. When he wasn’t doing that, he was fishing. He loved to take friends out on his boat and show them the secret spots to catch fish. He participated for many years in the Ludington Offshore Classic fishing tournament. In the winter, he switched his hobby to snowmobiling.
Mark lived in several places over the years, such as West Olive, Kalamazoo, Grand Haven and even Jamaica for a year with Caribbean Christ For The Nations, but Ludington was always home. It’s where he built his home, his business and his family. Mark was a loving husband to Erica and the best dad to Berlie. The first year of Berlie’s life, Mark stayed home with him. He loved his son more than anything, and he enjoyed taking Berlie for rides on the tractor and out on the boat.
Mark was a gentle giant and a friend to all. He was very social and a great poker player. He even played in a couple tournaments and did pretty well. He was a hard worker and enjoyed building his home in Ludington and his barn on the farm property. He was also an excellent gardener. Just one more thing he loved about the outdoors.
He fought a long battle with bipolar disorder with the support of his family, friends, doctors and care team. Mark, who loved life, succumbed to this disease when he chose to end the fight on Sunday.
Mark will be greatly missed by his mother Betty Curtis; his wife Erica; his son Berlie; his siblings David (Ronda), John (Ronnie) and Kathy (John) Beebe; several nieces and nephews; and, good friends whom he considered family.
Mark was preceded in death by his father Henry and infant sister Rhonda Elizabeth.
A celebration of Mark’s life will be held Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 at 12 p.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington. Family will greet friends starting at 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mark’s name may be directed to Erica Karmeisool for Berlie’s college fund, Tunnels to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, NY 10306, or the Ludington American Legion.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.