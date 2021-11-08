Marla A. Grams, 68, of Ludington, passed away on Nov. 6, 2021. A memorial service will be held on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington with visitation starting at 10 a.m. Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.
