Marla Ann Grams, age 68, of Ludington, entered into the presence of her Savior on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021.
Marla was born on Jan. 28, 1953 in Ludington, the daughter of Don and Patricia (Adamczyk) Petersen. She graduated from Ludington High School with the class of 1971 and became an LPN after attending West Shore Community College. Marla worked at Oakview Medical Care Facility and for Dr. Michael S. Kennedy, orthopedic surgeon, for almost 30 years, finally retiring in 2015. Being a nurse suited her compassionate, servant heart.
Marla attended Community Church and St. Simon Catholic Church, and volunteered as an election inspector. She enjoyed gardening, reading, walking and spending time with her family. She was most proud of her grandchildren, and she treasured and embraced every moment with them.
Marla was preceded in death by her late husband Steven Soule and her father Don Petersen.
She will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 26 years, Dennis Grams; her mother Patricia Petersen; children Andrea (Ben) Nielsen, Alison (Roger) Tominski and Ryan Grams; grandchildren Connor, Grace, Noah and Jack; great-grandson Gavin; siblings twin sister Marcia Dolle, Mark (Debbie) Petersen and Marty (Kathy) Petersen; and, many nieces and nephews.
Marla’s life was a living example of Ephesians 4:32 — “And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ.”
The family would like to send a special thank you to the Ludington Woods Memory Care staff. You made her last years here on earth a better place by pouring your hearts out with generosity and selfless care.
Please join us in celebrating her life on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, with visitation starting at 10 a.m.. Due to the increase in COVID-19 exposure and out of respect for everyone in attendance, both young and old, the family encourages that masks be worn at Marla’s visitation and service. Memorial contributions may be made online at https://www.saintmarysfoundationgr.com/saint-marys-donation
