Marsha Jean Funk, age 73, of Ludington, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family.
Marsha was born on March 13, 1947, in Grand Rapids to the late Arthur William and Reva Irene (Stone) Cramer. She married Gerald John Funk on July 2, 1966, in Ludington. She worked for many years for the City of Ludington Police Department, then went to the Mason County Sheriff’s Department as a corrections officer/dispatcher until her retirement. She enjoyed bowling for 50-plus years, never missing a national tournament, and she tutored at Lakeview School for many years. She was a members of the American Legion, and enjoyed playing Friday night cards with friends.
Marsha is survived by her husband of 53-plus years Gerald “Jerry” J. Funk Sr. of Ludington; sons William (Tracy) Funk of Ravenna and Gerald J. “Jay” (Kristie) Funk Jr. of Ludington; six grandchildren Courtney (Nick) Morgan, Caylah, Nicole, Hunter, Jared and Jayson Funk; four great-grandchildren Mariah, Brailynn, Bentley and Corrine; four sisters Irene Hathaway of Ludington, Margaret Berry of Scottville, Vickie (Chuck) Baldwin of Alabama and Dorothy (Greg) Edson of Grand Haven; and sister-in-law Pamela Cramer of Scottville. Numerous Nieces and Nephews also survive.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brother William Cramer and brothers-in-laws Ron Hathaway and Jack Berry.
Cremation has taken place with a Celebration of Life held at a later date.
Memorials may be directed to Harbor Hospice for the loving care they provided.
Go to: www.throopfhravenna.com or Facebook at Throop Funeral Home of Ravenna Inc. to sign the online guestbook. The Throop Funeral Home of Ravenna is in charge of funeral arrangements. 231-853-6511.