Marsha Jean Funk, age 73, of Ludington, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family.
Marsha was born on March 13, 1947, in Grand Rapids, to the late Arthur William and Reva Irene (Stone) Cramer.
She married Gerald John Funk on July 2, 1966, in Ludington. She worked for many years for the City of Ludington Police Department then went to the Mason County Sheriff’s Department as a corrections officer/dispatcher until her retirement. She enjoyed bowling for 50-plus years never missing a national tournament, tutored at Lakeview School for many years. She was also a members of the American Legion and enjoyed Friday night cards with friends.
Marsha is survived by her husband of 53-plus years Gerald “Jerry” J. Funk Sr. of Ludington; sons William (Tracy) Funk of Ravenna and Gerald J. “Jay” (Kristie) Funk Jr. of Ludington; six grandchildren Courtney (Nick) Morgan, Caylah, Nicole, Hunter, Jared and Jayson Funk; four great-grandchildren, Mariah, Brailynn, Bentley and Corrine; four sisters Irene Hathaway of Ludington, Margaret Berry of Scottville, Vickie (Chuck) Baldwin of Alabama and Dorothy (Greg) Edson of Grand Haven; sister-in-Law Pamela Cramer of Scottville; and, numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother William Cramer and brothers-in-law Ron Hathaway and Jack Berry.
Cremation has taken place with a celebration of life held at Calvary Baptist Church on June 19, 2021, at 11 a.m. with Pastor Greg West officiating.
The family will be at the church from 10 a.m. until tune of service to greet friends.
Memorials can be directed to Harbor Hospice for the loving care they provided.
