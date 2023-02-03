Marsha Lynn Jones, 67, of Charlevoix, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023. She was born on Dec. 11, 1955, in Ludington, the daughter of Raymond and Arlene (Auguston) Hanson.
Marsha graduated from Ludington High School and obtained her associate’s degree from West Shore Community College with a focus on calligraphy and commercial art. She was always interested in art and continued to work on various art projects over the years. Her artistic abilities also shone through in her sewing. Marsha was also an avid baseball fan playing for multiple fast-pitch softball teams as a catcher during her teens and young adulthood.
Marsha moved to Traverse City in her 20s where she managed a Mcdonald’s restaurant. After some time, she accepted a store management position for Burger King in Charlevoix where she worked for many years before retiring. She spent countless hours coaching her three boys in various sports as they were growing up, and she was also their Boy Scout troop leader. In recent years, she enjoyed tending to her flower gardens at home.
Marsha is survived by her mother Arlene Hanson; three sons Raymond Jones of East Jordan, Kyle (Michelle) Jones of Livonia and Cliff (Carlle) Jones of East Jordan; three brothers Ray (Phyllis) Hanson, David Hanson and Tom (Chris) Hanson, all of Ludington; and three grandchildren Avey, Clifford, and Sebastian.
She was preceded in death by her father Raymond Hanson and her husband, Cliff Jones.
A celebration of Marsha’s life will take place at 1 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10, at the Community Reformed Church, 109 Elm St., Charlevoix, MI 49720. Visitation will be held from 12 p.m. until the time of services at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Charlevoix Area Humane Society, https://charlevoixhumane.networkforgood.com/projects/157428-to-help-with-neglected-abused-and-abandoned-animals or Big Brothers Big Sisters, https://donate.bigsupnorth.com/checkout/19671
Arrangements are in the care of the Charlevoix Chapel of Mortensen Funeral Homes.
