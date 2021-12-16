Marshall Duane Jorissen, 83, of Hart, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. He was born May 15, 1938, in Detroit, the son of John and Nellie (Arnouts) Jorissen.
Marshall was a graduate of Hart High School, but his real education came from a welder. After working as head sawyer at the former Shelby Sawmill, Marshall returned to his farming roots, raising hogs and growing potatoes and asparagus. His unrelenting desire to solve a problem and overcome a challenge made him the “go-to guy” in the area if you wanted something done right. As a result, welding and fabricating became his true craft in every sense of the word. Never finding a task too big to tackle, his talents were invaluable to the local community. His most famous achievement is a self-propelled cart used by workers to harvest asparagus. These signature red carts facilitated the growth of a local asparagus industry. This self-propelled cart enabled farmers of all sizes to participate in the development of a major asparagus industry in Oceana County. His contribution to Oceana County is beyond measure.
Marshall’s talents were not demonstrated in metal only. He also became proficient in stained glass and created many artful pieces.
On Aug. 22, 1959, Marshall joined his heart with Janet (Jabrocki) Jorissen, and she survives him. He is also survived by his daughters Lori Jorissen (Robert) Green and Marsha May (Matthew) Gross; grandson Jack Gross; sisters Marlene Monton, Marilyn (Dennis) Thompson and Brenda (Phillip) Decker; and brother Roger (Jean) Jorissen.
Marshall was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law Charles Monton.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at St. Gregory Catholic Church, 316 S. Peach Ave., Hart, MI 49420, with Rev. Daniel Schumaker officiating. Visitation will be held from 3 to 5 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, 2370 N. 72nd Ave., Hart, MI 49420, with a praying of the Rosary at 5 p.m. Interment will be in Hart Cemetery in the spring.
Many folks will remember him for his humble soul, his beautiful eyes and always having a happy smile on his face. In honor of Marshall, get to work and share a smile.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.