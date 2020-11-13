Martha “Becky” Rebecca Larsen, age 57, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. She was born in Ludington on July 25, 1963, to Gilbert & Peggy (Wagner) Larsen.
She graduated from Ludington High School and attended Western Michigan University. Ms. Larsen was an interior designer who owned Trendition Design, in addition to working for Budget Blinds. Becky’s greatest passion was her family. She loved being a mom and was very active in her children’s sports and school activities. She was a devoted “Meemaw” to her grandchildren, often planning special baking projects and crafts with them. Becky was a social butterfly and loved to be surrounded by family and friends. Time spent with her always turned into an adventure and was filled with lots of laughter and fun. Becky had a love of sweets and believed in dessert after every meal, even requesting ice cream frequently in her final days. She also enjoyed working out, especially strength training and running and attending Fit Body Boot Camp. Becky was a member of Grand Haven American Legion.
She is survived by her children Kalli (Patrick) Zielbauer of Cedar Springs, Jacob (Kelly DeNeef) Naessens of West Olive, Ryan Hough of Grand Haven and Logan Hough of Grand Haven; sister Amy (David) Frost of Charlotte; grandchildren Joanna and Gregory; uncle Michael Wagner; aunt Patricia Genter; special sisters-in-law Karen Naessens, Tina Twa and Karron Twa; nieces and nephews; and many honorary family members.
A private family service will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, with Rev. Ken Shady officiating. The service will be live-streamed for the public to attend at 1 p.m. via Zoom. Details of the Zoom meeting will be posted on the Clock Funeral Home website on Wednesday morning, Nov. 18.
Memorial contributions may be made to Ryan & Logan Hough Education Fund (AAC Credit Union c/o Jacob Naessens). Please visit www.clockfuneralhome.com to leave a memory or sign the online guestbook.