Martha C. Bilski, age 94, of Manistee, died Monday evening, June 28, 2021, at Nancy’s House in Manistee.
She was born on Feb. 7, 1927, in Free Soil, daughter of the late Frank and Mary (Kielpenski) Chrzanowski. She was a graduate of Free Soil High School.
After high school she moved to Chicago, where she was employed as an office manager for Alden’s Department Store up until her retirement. She married Raymond C. Bilski on May 12, 1990, in Chicago. They moved back to Manistee to make their home after their marriage in 1990. Raymond preceded her in death on Oct. 5, 2003.
Martha was a member of Divine Mercy Parish of Manistee, a member of the V.F.W. Auxiliary and was the top Poppy sales lady for many years.
She is survived by her niece and caregiver, Julie Martz of Ludington, Jerome Rybicki of Free Soil, Patrick and Cathy Kelley and Buzz and Alice Wandrych all of Manistee.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at 12 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Manistee with Rev. Basil Lek celebrant. Graveside services and burial will be at Maple Grove Cemetery in Free Soil at 3 p.m.
Visitation for Martha will take place at the Herbert Funeral Home in Manistee at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, until leaving for the church at 11:40 a.m.
Memorials have been established in Martha’s name for Divine Mercy Parish or the V.F.W. Women’s Auxiliary. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
The Herbert Funeral Home of Manistee is in charge of funeral arrangements.