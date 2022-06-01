Mrs. Martha Carol Thorne Kucinsky, a single woman age 78, of Hart, passed away May 29, 2022, surrounded by her loved ones. She was born May 7, 1944, in Ludington, the daughter of Anthony and Elsie (Brimmer) Kucinsky.
Martha grew up on a farm in Mason County where she loved being with the animals and being outdoors. She enjoyed having a large garden, loved making baked goods and being with her family. Martha moved to the Oceana area in the early 1970s and lived there the rest of her life.
Martha loved her Lord and Savior and was not afraid to talk with children about him. Eventually becoming an evangelist and lead many children to accept him as their Lord and Savior as well.
Martha is survived by her children Tonya Thorne, Angela Smith, Renea Thorne, Jeffrey Thorne and Alanna Thorne-Cohoon; sisters Mary Clark, Sharon Shoddy and Josephine Cater; nine grand children; and, four great grandchildren.
Martha was preceded in death by her parents, sister Debbie Gonzales, brother Johnny Kucinsky, daughter Pam Routley and granddaughter Athena Routley.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m., Friday, June 3, 2022, at Elbridge Community Church, 2370 N. 136th Ave., Hart MI 49420, with a luncheon to follow. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service also at Elbridge Community Church. Interment will be at 2 p.m. at the Hart Cemetery, 3917 W. Main St., Hart MI 49420.
Please consider donating to the family to aid in funeral expenses.
The Harris Funeral Home, in Shelby, is in charge of arrangements.