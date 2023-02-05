Marti James Miller, 65, of Ludington, formerly of Coudersport, Pennsylvania, passed away suddenly on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, with his wife and daughter by his side in Spooner, Wisconsin. Marti was born on Oct. 7, 1957, in Toledo, Ohio, the son of Joseph and Dell (Okonski) Miller. He was a 1976 graduate of Coudersport High School. After high school, Marti attended the University of Pennsylvania, earning his bachelor’s degree in physical therapy, and attended Central Michigan University, earning his master’s in Health Administration. On Oct. 16, 1982, in Muskegon, Marti married the love of his life, Dianne (Owens) Miller. They spent 40 blissful years together until his passing.
Marti had many jobs over the years, including at Bay Medical Center in Bay City, Pawating Hospital in Niles and Mercy Hospital in Muskegon. However, he retired in 2021, after working 35 years as a physical therapist and director of rehab services at Memorial Medical Center/Spectrum Health Ludington.
He served on the Mason County Sheriff Reserves for 25 years and was a member of the Ludington Yacht Club. Marti was a faithful and devoted member of St. Simon Roman Catholic Church. At St. Simon’s, he served on the Finance Council and the LAC School Board and was an active member of a Bible study with his close friends. Marti had a passion for sailing, woodworking, reading and being outdoors. Over the last two years he traveled the U.S. in his new travel trailer with his beloved wife, Dianne. The light of his life was his family, children and grandchildren. Their everlasting memory of Marti will be of him playing on the ground with his grandchildren, he was incredibly proud and never happier.
Marti is survived by his wife Dianne (Owens) Miller; son Christoph (Laura) Miller of Chicago and Scott Miller of Portland, Oregon; daughter Bree (Sam) Larson of Omaha, Nebraska; grandchildren Raegan, Christian and Baby Miller on the way; mother-in-law Marilyn Owens; brothers Michael (Marcia) Miller, Mark (Connie) Miller and Matthew (Pam) Miller; sister Lisa (Matthew) Hayes; in-laws Shelley (Randy) Purucker, Doug (Candy) Owens, Rhonda Owens and Dan Owens; and many nieces and nephews.
Marti is preceded in death by his parents Joe and Dell (Okonski) Miller and father-in-law Chauncy A. Owens.
Memorial contributions in Marti’s honor can be made to the Ludington Area Catholic School Foundation. Visitation will be held Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, from 5-7 p.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington. Mass from the Order of Christian Funerals will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at 12 p.m. at St. Simon Roman Catholic Church with Rev. Daniel DePew presiding. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. at church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.