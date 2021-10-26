Martin Howe Tobin, age 88, of Ludington, formerly of Chelsea, passed away at his home on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. He was born on Dec. 22, 1932, in Detroit to Robert Edwin Tobin and Mary Catherine (Howe) Tobin. In 1943, the family moved to Chelsea, where he attended St. Mary’s School and Chelsea High School, graduating in 1951. He then attended the University of Michigan for one year before transferring to Western Michigan University, where he graduated in 1956 with a degree in business administration.
On Feb. 23, 1957, he married Janette Otte, and shortly thereafter he was drafted into the U.S. Army. After basic training, he was stationed in Hawaii, where Janette was able to join him, and they spent the next 18 months enjoying life on the islands. Shortly after returning to civilian life, Mart went to work at the University of Michigan in the office of research administration, where he spent the next 32 years. After retiring in 1993, he and Janette moved to Ludington where they enjoyed life on beautiful Hamlin Lake.
Martin loved sports, especially baseball and basketball, both of which he excelled at during his high school years. Throughout his life, he retained his love of sports and remained a true blue fan of all U of M sports. During his years in Chelsea, he was president of the Chelsea Recreation Council, the Chelsea Planning Commission, St. Mary School Board and he served as president for one year of his five years on the Chelsea School Board. In retirement he took up sailing and spent many happy hours sailing on Hamlin Lake. Mart also loved nature and the out-of-doors, traveling to many national parks.
He was the proud father of three sons Michael of Spokane, Washington, Matthew of Cartersville, Georgia, and Christopher (deceased). Also surviving are one sister, Carolyn (Fred) Klink. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Robert and sisters Barbara and Mary Lou.
Martin will be sadly missed by his loving family and those who knew him and cherished his friendship.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, at St. Mary Catholic Church, Chelsea, with the V. Rev. William J. Canon Turner, presiding. Burial will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Rogel Cancer Center at the University of Michigan. Arrangements by Staffan-Mitchell Funeral Home, Chelsea.