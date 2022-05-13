Martin J. Drechen, 83, passed away peacefully at his home in Pentwater on May 9, 2022.
Marty was born on Nov. 30, 1938 in Chicago, the son of Martin Arthur and Marie (Kostka) Drechen. He graduated from Morton West High School in Berwyn, Illinois. He attended Western Michigan University and John Marshall Law School, earning his Juris Doctorate. Marty was an attorney in the Chicago area.
On Sept. 25, 2015 he married Nora Butcher. He was a member of the Pentwater Yacht Club and Pentwater Service Club. Marty celebrated 58 years with the Boy Scouts of America. During that time, he assisted several scouts in achieving Eagle Scout and served the Cub Scouts in Pentwater. He was also a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed friendships and swapping fishing stories.
Marty is survived by his wife Nora Drechen; children and stepchildren James (Leah) Drechen, Krystal Drechen, Nathan Drechen, Michael (Michelle) Bieri and Ann (Brian) Blizzard; nine grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. Besides his parents, Marty was preceded in death by his daughter Jan, first wife Nancy and his brother Jim.
A celebration of Marty’s life is being planned for a future date.
Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.