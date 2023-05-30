Martin “Marty” D. Tucker, 70, of Ludington, passed away unexpectedly at his home Sunday, May 21, 2023. He was born Aug. 28, 1952, in Wood River, Illinois, the son of Charles and Olive Tucker.
Marty graduated from Mason County Central in the Class of 1970.
Following high school, Marty served in the U.S. Navy. Afterwards he worked as a supervisor for Tideland Signal in Louisiana for several years, and most recently at FloraCraft in Ludington as a security guard for 26 years until his retirement on April 24, 2023.
Marty was a Chevy Hot Rod enthusiast his entire life. His favorite motto that he liked to live by was, “The man with the most toys wins!”
Marty also enjoyed racing his toys at the Northern Michigan Dragway with his son, Jason.
Marty is survived by the love of his life, Mary Tucker; his daughter, Christa (Dan) LaDuke of Ludington; two sons, Jason (Heather Garcia) Pomeroy of Manistee, and Brian (Laura) Gregones of Woodstock, Georgia; five grandchildren, Anthony Gregones, Luke Gregones, Brittany Irwin, Rachel Irwin, and Alexandria Irwin; two great-grandchildren, Kason Schmock and Gannon Schmock; two sisters, Mary (Marvin) McDonald of Pentwater, and Dodie Hickle of Florida; her brother, Bill (Dee Dee) Tucker of Ludington; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Marty was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Bob Tucker.
Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Marty’s Life will be held Monday, June 12, 2023, at Old Hamlin Restaurant in Ludington, from 3-7 p.m., with dinner being served from 3-5 p.m. Please join Marty’s family and friends for dinner and drinks.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements, www.beaconfh.com.