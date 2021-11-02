Martin “Marty” William Harjes, aged 58, of Branch, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. Marty had a big attitude, a big heart, and had a passion for the family tradition of driving semi-trucks. Some of his best days were teaming with his dad and driving across the United States. When not driving, Marty enjoyed cutting wood and in his spare time collected scrap metal for treasures and sometimes just cash. He was a man that would help out his family and friends any chance he could; and family time was very important to him. Usually if you saw Marty you would see his wife Renate by his side. He was a proud father and very much enjoyed watching his children succeed in everything they did.
Marty was preceded in death by his parents Burton W. Harjes and JoAnn (Gephart) Cram and his brother-in-law and lifelong friend Tony Gonzales Sr.
Marty will be greatly missed by his wife Renate (Shaffier); his children Kayla Harjes, James Harjes, Brinton Riggs IV and Austin Riggs; his stepmother Judy Holbrook; his stepfather Ken Ingells; his sisters Cheri Gonzales and Tammy (Jim) Leonard; and his in-laws Jerry and Karen Shaffier.
A graveside ceremony to honor Marty’s life will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6 at the Mears Cemetery with luncheon to follow. Those who wish to remember Marty with a donation are asked to please make them to the Marty Harjes family to assist with expenses.
Please visit Marty’s memory page at www.wymanfuneralservice.com to leave a tribute of Marty for his family, or to light a candle in his memory.
Marty you will be missed — but your drive will keep us going.