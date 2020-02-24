Martin McDowell, age 71, of Wellston, passed away suddenly Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. He was born May 11, 1948 in Flint to Donald and Wretha (Denman) McDowell.
Marty attended Clio High School and Wayne State University. He worked as a utility man for GM for 20 years. Marty was a proud UAW Local 599 member and was their Alternate Committee Man. He also volunteered for the Millington Fire Department for five years.
Marty married Judy Short on Nov. 2, 1974. Together they raised four children. He loved fishing, hunting and spending time with his family and many friends. Marty was a talented musician. He played just about anything he picked up, but he was especially fond of the guitar and piano. He enjoyed playing any type of music but jazz was his favorite.
Marty will be greatly missed by his wife of 45 years, Judy; his children, Martin (Amy) McDowell of Clio, Constance (Timothy) Laplow of Millington, Misty (Gary) Bentley of Flint, and Shane (Shanon) McDowell of Custer; his eight grandchildren, Ian, Megan, Joey, Ryan, Ashton, Devin, Lillian and Jaxson; his great grandson, Gage; his siblings, Richard (Sheryl) McDowell, Karen (Wayne) Barckholtz and Kevin (Maria) McDowell; and many nieces and nephews.
Marty was preceded in death by his parents.
According to his wishes, cremation has taken place and a private service is being planned.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.