Martin Schilling, 74, of Walhalla, passed away unexpectedly in a car accident on March 15, 2023. He was born in Dayton, Ohio, to Stanley and Catherine (Hutchinson) Schilling on July 1, 1948. The family relocated to Walhalla when he and his brother and sister were children, where his parents formed Fair Oaks Estate on Long Lake.
Martin attended Free Soil High School (Class of 1966), where he was voted the “Helpfulest” in his senior yearbook. He was active in baseball, basketball, track and glee club and picked up the nickname “Chop.” He attended Ferris State University obtaining his associate’s degree, then went on to get his bachelor’s degree and graduate studies from Central Michigan University.
After college, Martin taught at Free Soil High School where he made quite the impression. He decided teaching was not his calling, and sold insurance for a while, which he excelled at. He owned and operated an 80-acre farm and found his passion in real estate, which he enjoyed through the rest of his days. He was an entrepreneur and community philanthropist, who tried to help others in their time of need. He served on the Board of Northern Michigan Directors of Substance Abuse Services, Inc. from 1986 to 1990. He received the Certificate of Appreciation Award for serving on the Mason County Community Mental Health Board of Directors for 14 years. He was a long-time member of the county commission and was a member and director of the Ludington Kiwanis Club.
Martin met the love of his life, Cheryl, and they married in 1981, starting a family, with him adopting Cheryl’s daughter Keela. Six years later, they were blessed with a boy, Kyle, making the family complete.
Martin loved to travel and went to many different places to explore. His happiest times were sharing those places with family and friends. He never went anywhere without a suitcase full of candy and gifts to hand out to anyone he saw on his trips. He was always on the hunt for a good sale. One of the highlights of his day was meeting his dear friends for coffee at the round table and giving them a playful hard time.
He is survived by his loving wife Cheryl; daughter Keela (Rob) Kaper of Lawton; son Kyle Schilling of Walhalla; sister Sandy Christensen; brother Steve (Pat) Schilling; as well as beloved cousins, nieces, nephews and dear friends.
He was preceded in death by many loved ones including his dear grandson Jon Kaper and his special cat companion Bud.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.