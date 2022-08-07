Mary Ann Andersen, age 92, of Victory Township, passed away peacefully at the family farm surrounded by her loved ones on Aug. 4, 2022. Mary Ann was born on Feb. 10, 1930, in Manistee, the daughter of Frank and Anna (Mazur) Kubanek. She was a member of the first graduating class of St. Joseph’s High School in 1947. She served as an organist at St. Joseph Church in Manistee.
She married Russell H. Andersen on Sept. 26, 1953. Together they celebrated 58 wonderful years before Russell passed in 2012. Mary Ann was a homemaker who was known for her wonderful meals, cookies, chocolate cake and applesauce. She loved to crochet and made many gifts for family and friends. She was a true partner, working with Russell to operate the family’s centennial farm. Her love of music led to being the organist at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Victory for 53 years. She also enjoyed a spirited game of pinochle with family and friends. Saturday nights were famous for pinochle games with the Sterleys and the Brennans always followed by a late night lunch. Mary Ann was a communicant of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and later St. Simon Catholic Church. She was a member of the Catholic Daughters of America.
Mary Ann was preceded in death by her parents and her husband Russell.
She leaves behind her children Sandy (Jerome) Papes, Allen (Susan) Andersen and Janet (Greg Kacynski) Andersen, all of Ludington; grandchildren Melissa (Chuck) Miller of Ludington and Jason (Lisa) Papes of Grand Haven, Scott (Katie) Andersen of Ludington, Joanna (Ryan) Strom of Brighton; great-grandchildren, Rylee Cregg, Romelia Seymour, C.J. Seymour, Harlow King, Rome Papes, Lake Papes and Montgomery Miller. She is also survived by brothers Ted (Midge) Kubanek and Tom (Karen) Kubanek of Manistee; sisters Joan (Don) Tetzlaff of Anchorage, Alaska, Phyllis Krol of Muskegon and Shirley (Eric) Schwing of Springfield, Illinois; her nieces and nephews; and a very special nephew Wayne Andersen of Ludington.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, at St. Simon Catholic Church, in Ludington, with Father Wayne B. Wheeler presiding. Interment will be in the South Victory Cemetery. Visitation will be held Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, from 5-8 p.m., at Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Pere Marquette Chapel, 309 S. Washington Ave., Ludington, where the Rosary will be prayed at 7:30 p.m. Visitation will also be held at the church on Thursday from 10 a.m. until time of Mass.
Memorial Contributions may be made to Ludington Area Catholic School or the Scottville Area Senior Center.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.