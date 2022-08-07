Mary Ann Andersen, age 92, of Victory Township, passed away peacefully at the family farm surrounded by her loved ones on Aug. 4, 2022. Mary Ann was born on Feb. 10, 1930, in Manistee, the daughter of Frank and Anna (Mazur) Kubanek. She was a member of the first graduating class of St. Joseph’s High School in 1947. She served as an organist at St. Joseph Church in Manistee.

Trending Food Videos